The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Eetu Luostarinen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Luostarinen stats and insights

  • In six of 38 games this season, Luostarinen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Luostarinen's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Luostarinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:55 Away W 4-1
1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:02 Away W 4-1
12/30/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:40 Home W 4-1
12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:37 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:36 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 4-0

Panthers vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

