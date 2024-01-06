How to Watch FGCU vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) hope to extend a four-game winning run when they host the North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Alico Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Jacksonville vs Stetson (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Lipscomb vs Bellarmine (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Queens vs Kennesaw State (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
FGCU Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Ospreys allow to opponents.
- FGCU has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 243rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys rank 185th.
- The 69.1 points per game the Eagles record are 6.1 fewer points than the Ospreys give up (75.2).
- FGCU has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 75.2 points.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively FGCU has performed better in home games this year, averaging 75.3 points per game, compared to 64.8 per game on the road.
- The Eagles give up 68.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 77.7 in away games.
- At home, FGCU is sinking 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than away from home (7.7). However, it sports a lower three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to away from home (37.7%).
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Florida Memorial
|W 78-75
|Alico Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 72-68
|Alico Arena
|1/4/2024
|Jacksonville
|W 80-70
|Alico Arena
|1/6/2024
|North Florida
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Queens
|-
|Curry Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
