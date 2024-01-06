The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) hope to extend a four-game winning run when they host the North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Alico Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Ospreys allow to opponents.

FGCU has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Eagles are the 243rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys rank 185th.

The 69.1 points per game the Eagles record are 6.1 fewer points than the Ospreys give up (75.2).

FGCU has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 75.2 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

Offensively FGCU has performed better in home games this year, averaging 75.3 points per game, compared to 64.8 per game on the road.

The Eagles give up 68.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 77.7 in away games.

At home, FGCU is sinking 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than away from home (7.7). However, it sports a lower three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to away from home (37.7%).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule