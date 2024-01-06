Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9, 0-0 ASUN) versus the North Florida Ospreys (7-7, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

FGCU vs. North Florida Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other FGCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Players to Watch

Keeshawn Kellman: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Zach Anderson: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Dallion Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Franco Miller Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Cyrus Largie: 5.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida Players to Watch

Chaz Lanier: 16.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ametri Moss: 11.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Dorian James: 9.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Nate Lliteras: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jah Nze: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

FGCU vs. North Florida Stat Comparison

FGCU Rank FGCU AVG North Florida AVG North Florida Rank 311th 68.1 Points Scored 78.4 105th 213th 72.1 Points Allowed 73.8 253rd 246th 35.2 Rebounds 37.1 162nd 141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.9 117th 182nd 7.5 3pt Made 12.5 2nd 283rd 12.0 Assists 13.6 171st 165th 11.6 Turnovers 11.3 131st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.