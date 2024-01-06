The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-4) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (6-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNF Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 74.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 67.4 the Ospreys give up.

FGCU has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

North Florida's record is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 74.0 points.

The 68.6 points per game the Ospreys average are 11.3 more points than the Eagles allow (57.3).

When North Florida scores more than 57.3 points, it is 4-5.

FGCU has an 11-2 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

The Ospreys are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (41.5%).

The Eagles' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Ospreys have conceded.

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Ajulu Thatha: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Maddie Antenucci: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63) Catherine Cairns: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (28-for-80)

10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (28-for-80) Sofia Persson: 5.1 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41)

FGCU Schedule