The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) bring a four-game losing streak into a home contest against the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC), who have lost four straight as well. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on YouTube) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: YouTube

Florida A&M Stats Insights

The Rattlers' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Florida A&M has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.7% from the field.

The Rattlers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 68th.

The Rattlers put up an average of 65.1 points per game, nine fewer points than the 74.1 the Wildcats allow.

Florida A&M is 1-1 when it scores more than 74.1 points.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Florida A&M scored 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (57.7).

In 2022-23, the Rattlers allowed 11.9 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than away (74.5).

At home, Florida A&M made 6.1 triples per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (5.6). Florida A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than away (31.2%).

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule