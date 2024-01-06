How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) bring a four-game losing streak into a home contest against the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC), who have lost four straight as well. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on YouTube) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: YouTube
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida A&M Stats Insights
- The Rattlers' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Florida A&M has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.7% from the field.
- The Rattlers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 68th.
- The Rattlers put up an average of 65.1 points per game, nine fewer points than the 74.1 the Wildcats allow.
- Florida A&M is 1-1 when it scores more than 74.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Florida A&M scored 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (57.7).
- In 2022-23, the Rattlers allowed 11.9 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than away (74.5).
- At home, Florida A&M made 6.1 triples per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (5.6). Florida A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than away (31.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 96-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|@ UCF
|L 69-56
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 94-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|Southern
|-
|Al Lawson Center
|1/15/2024
|Grambling
|-
|Al Lawson Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.