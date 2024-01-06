Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6, 0-0 SWAC) against the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8, 0-0 SWAC), at 4:00 PM ET on YouTube.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida A&M Players to Watch

Keith Lamar: 14.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK K'Jei Parker: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Shannon Grant: 9.1 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Hantz Louis-Jeune: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 6.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Jakobi Heady: 15.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Zion Harmon: 14.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Dhashon Dyson: 13 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK Damani McEntire: 3.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

3.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Reggie Ward Jr.: 8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison

Bethune-Cookman Rank Bethune-Cookman AVG Florida A&M AVG Florida A&M Rank 183rd 75.1 Points Scored 65.4 336th 182nd 70.9 Points Allowed 82.5 355th 183rd 36.7 Rebounds 34.8 253rd 53rd 11 Off. Rebounds 8.8 211th 300th 6.1 3pt Made 5.2 341st 256th 12.4 Assists 13.5 180th 330th 14.2 Turnovers 14.7 342nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.