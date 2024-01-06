The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) travel in AAC action versus the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 41.9% the 49ers allow to opponents.
  • Florida Atlantic is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 134th ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers rank 342nd.
  • The Owls put up 82.9 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 63.7 the 49ers allow.
  • When Florida Atlantic scores more than 63.7 points, it is 11-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.
  • The Owls gave up 64.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.5 in road games.
  • At home, Florida Atlantic averaged 0.5 more threes per game (10.4) than on the road (9.9). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Arizona W 96-95 T-Mobile Arena
12/30/2023 @ FGCU L 72-68 Alico Arena
1/2/2024 East Carolina W 79-64 FAU Arena
1/6/2024 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
1/11/2024 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
1/14/2024 UAB - FAU Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.