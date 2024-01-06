2024 NCAA Bracketology: Florida Atlantic March Madness Odds | January 8
Can we count on Florida Atlantic to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Preseason national championship odds: +5000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +3000
How Florida Atlantic ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-4
|1-1
|17
|17
|24
Florida Atlantic's best wins
Florida Atlantic's signature victory this season came against the Arizona Wildcats, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 10). Florida Atlantic brought home the 96-95 overtime win on December 23 at a neutral site. Johnell Davis tallied a team-high 35 points with nine rebounds and three assists in the matchup versus Arizona.
Next best wins
- 90-74 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 59/RPI) on December 2
- 91-86 over Butler (No. 70/RPI) on November 23
- 84-50 over Virginia Tech (No. 74/RPI) on November 26
- 96-89 over Texas A&M (No. 75/RPI) on November 24
- 83-58 at home over Liberty (No. 86/RPI) on November 30
Florida Atlantic's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 5-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-2
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Florida Atlantic is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.
- Based on the RPI, the Owls have five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Florida Atlantic is playing the 36th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Owls' upcoming schedule features 14 games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records north of .500.
- Of FAU's 16 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Florida Atlantic's next game
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPN2
