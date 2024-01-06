The Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2, 0-0 AAC) play a fellow AAC squad, the Charlotte 49ers (6-5, 0-0 AAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Information

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

  • Johnell Davis: 14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Vladislav Goldin: 15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Alijah Martin: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryan Greenlee: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jalen Gaffney: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Charlotte Players to Watch

  • Igor Milicic Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Lu'Cye Patterson: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nik Graves: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dishon Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jackson Threadgill: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison

Charlotte Rank Charlotte AVG Florida Atlantic AVG Florida Atlantic Rank
311th 68.1 Points Scored 83.5 33rd
15th 62.1 Points Allowed 68.1 112th
336th 32.2 Rebounds 37.3 154th
348th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 9.3 174th
268th 6.5 3pt Made 8.7 78th
180th 13.5 Assists 15.9 63rd
23rd 9.3 Turnovers 11.3 131st

