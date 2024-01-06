The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • Florida International has put together a 5-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 113th.
  • The Panthers put up 15.5 more points per game (77.9) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (62.4).
  • Florida International is 5-7 when it scores more than 62.4 points.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

  • Florida International is putting up more points at home (84.4 per game) than on the road (75.4).
  • The Panthers give up 71.7 points per game at home, and 87.0 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Florida International makes more 3-pointers on the road (10.0 per game) than at home (9.0), but makes a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.0%).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Stetson L 80-68 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/21/2023 Maine W 82-74 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Utah Tech L 96-92 Burns Arena
1/6/2024 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum
1/11/2024 New Mexico State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/13/2024 UTEP - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

