How to Watch Florida International vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Florida International has put together a 5-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 113th.
- The Panthers put up 15.5 more points per game (77.9) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (62.4).
- Florida International is 5-7 when it scores more than 62.4 points.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison
- Florida International is putting up more points at home (84.4 per game) than on the road (75.4).
- The Panthers give up 71.7 points per game at home, and 87.0 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Florida International makes more 3-pointers on the road (10.0 per game) than at home (9.0), but makes a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.0%).
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Stetson
|L 80-68
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|Maine
|W 82-74
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|L 96-92
|Burns Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|New Mexico State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/13/2024
|UTEP
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
