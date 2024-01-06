The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Florida International has put together a 5-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Panthers are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 113th.

The Panthers put up 15.5 more points per game (77.9) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (62.4).

Florida International is 5-7 when it scores more than 62.4 points.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

Florida International is putting up more points at home (84.4 per game) than on the road (75.4).

The Panthers give up 71.7 points per game at home, and 87.0 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Florida International makes more 3-pointers on the road (10.0 per game) than at home (9.0), but makes a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.0%).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule