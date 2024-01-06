The Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -6.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Florida International's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 137.5 points in 10 of 12 outings.

Florida International has a 154.9-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 17.4 more points than this game's total.

Florida International's ATS record is 5-7-0 this season.

Florida International (5-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 8.3% less often than Jacksonville State (6-6-0) this season.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 3 25% 72.6 150.5 62.4 139.4 135.7 Florida International 10 83.3% 77.9 150.5 77 139.4 149.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida International Insights & Trends

The Panthers put up an average of 77.9 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 62.4 the Gamecocks give up.

When it scores more than 62.4 points, Florida International is 4-5 against the spread and 5-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 6-6-0 0-1 3-9-0 Florida International 5-7-0 3-2 9-3-0

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits

Jacksonville State Florida International 4-3 Home Record 4-3 3-4 Away Record 1-4 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 5-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.4 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-1-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.