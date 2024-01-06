The Florida International Panthers (9-5) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks score an average of 63.8 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 63.2 the Panthers allow.
  • When it scores more than 63.2 points, Jacksonville State is 4-2.
  • Florida International has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.
  • The 71.6 points per game the Panthers record are 7.2 more points than the Gamecocks allow (64.4).
  • Florida International has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 64.4 points.
  • When Jacksonville State allows fewer than 71.6 points, it is 4-3.
  • The Panthers are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Gamecocks allow to opponents (40.6%).

Florida International Leaders

  • Mya Kone: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (19-for-73)
  • Ajae Yoakum: 11.0 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Courtney Prenger: 10.6 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
  • Maria Torres: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Kaliah Henderson: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.4 FG%

Florida International Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Alabama A&M W 87-63 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/20/2023 Chicago State W 73-55 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Utah Tech W 68-62 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/6/2024 Jacksonville State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/11/2024 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center
1/13/2024 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center

