The Florida International Panthers (9-5) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks score an average of 63.8 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 63.2 the Panthers allow.

When it scores more than 63.2 points, Jacksonville State is 4-2.

Florida International has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.

The 71.6 points per game the Panthers record are 7.2 more points than the Gamecocks allow (64.4).

Florida International has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 64.4 points.

When Jacksonville State allows fewer than 71.6 points, it is 4-3.

The Panthers are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Gamecocks allow to opponents (40.6%).

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (19-for-73)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (19-for-73) Ajae Yoakum: 11.0 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.0 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Courtney Prenger: 10.6 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

10.6 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Maria Torres: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Kaliah Henderson: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Schedule