Saturday's game at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) matching up with the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 82-81 victory for Florida, so it should be a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Kentucky is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 3.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 169.5 over/under.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Line: Florida -3.5

Florida -3.5 Point Total: 169.5

Florida vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Kentucky 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+3.5)



Kentucky (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (169.5)



Florida's record against the spread so far this season is 6-6-0, while Kentucky's is 8-4-0. A total of 10 out of the Gators' games this season have hit the over, and nine of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 177.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators' +164 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.3 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per contest (249th in college basketball).

Florida averages 45.2 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 34.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.9 boards per game.

Florida makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (171st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Gators score 99.8 points per 100 possessions (87th in college basketball), while giving up 85.2 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball).

Florida has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.7 turnovers per game, committing 13.2 (298th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (226th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game, with a +212 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.1 points per game (third in college basketball) and give up 73.4 per contest (235th in college basketball).

Kentucky is 106th in college basketball at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 36.5 its opponents average.

Kentucky knocks down 2.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.6 (11th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4.

Kentucky has won the turnover battle by 4.8 per game, committing 9.1 (17th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (58th in college basketball).

