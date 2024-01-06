How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game win streak into a home matchup versus the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), who have won four straight. It tips at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- In games Florida shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at first.
- The Gators average 12.9 more points per game (86.3) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).
- Florida has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- Kentucky is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at third.
- The Wildcats put up 17.4 more points per game (91.1) than the Gators give up (73.7).
- Kentucky has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 86.3 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Florida fared better when playing at home last year, posting 75.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Gators played better in home games last season, ceding 67.1 points per game, compared to 69.9 away from home.
- In home games, Florida drained 2.2 more threes per game (7.6) than in road games (5.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (25.7%).
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 away.
- The Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.
- At home, Kentucky knocked down 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Michigan
|W 106-101
|Spectrum Center
|12/22/2023
|Grambling
|W 96-57
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/30/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 97-72
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/6/2024
|Kentucky
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/13/2024
|Arkansas
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 95-76
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|W 96-70
|Rupp Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/9/2024
|Missouri
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
