The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to continue a six-game win run when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Wildcats have taken four games in a row.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Florida has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Gators are the best rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 106th.

The Gators record 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow.

Florida has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida averaged 75.9 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Gators allowed 67.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.9.

Florida made 7.6 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged away from home (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

