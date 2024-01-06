Florida vs. Kentucky: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
Two hot squads square off when the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET. The Gators are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, winners of four in a row.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup.
Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-3.5)
|168.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida (-3.5)
|167.5
|-166
|+138
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Florida is 5-7-1 ATS this season.
- The Gators and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.
- Kentucky has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- Wildcats games have hit the over nine out of 12 times this year.
Florida Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7000
- Bookmakers rate Florida higher (31st in the country) than the computer rankings do (35th).
- The Gators were +7000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- Florida's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.