Two hot squads square off when the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET. The Gators are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, winners of four in a row.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Florida (-3.5) 168.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Florida (-3.5) 167.5 -166 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Florida is 5-7-1 ATS this season.
  • The Gators and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.
  • Kentucky has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • Wildcats games have hit the over nine out of 12 times this year.

Florida Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +7000
  • Bookmakers rate Florida higher (31st in the country) than the computer rankings do (35th).
  • The Gators were +7000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
  • Florida's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.