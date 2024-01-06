For bracketology analysis on Florida State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +30000

How Florida State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 2-1 NR NR 83

Florida State's best wins

Florida State's best win of the season came in a 77-71 overtime victory on November 21 against the Colorado Buffaloes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35) in the RPI. That signature victory over Colorado featured a team-best 19 points from Jalen Warley. Jamir Watkins, with 18 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

82-71 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 71/RPI) on January 3

77-74 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 74/RPI) on January 6

67-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 123/RPI) on December 22

83-75 over UNLV (No. 133/RPI) on November 20

94-67 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 182/RPI) on November 10

Florida State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Florida State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Seminoles are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Florida State has the 39th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Seminoles' 17 remaining games this season, two are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.

When it comes to FSU's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with four coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Florida State's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network

