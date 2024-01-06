The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) will visit the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Virginia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Florida State has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

Seminoles games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.

Virginia Tech has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

In the Hokies' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Florida State is 70th in college basketball. It is far below that, 94th, according to computer rankings.

The Seminoles were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +25000, which is the seventh-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Florida State winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.