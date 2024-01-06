The Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) meet in a matchup with no set line at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State's 12 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 144.5 points nine times.

The average point total in Florida State's matchups this year is 150.2, 5.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Seminoles have a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Florida State has won six out of the 10 games in which it has been favored.

The Seminoles are 6-4 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Florida State.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 9 75% 76.6 150 73.5 139.6 151.5 Virginia Tech 5 38.5% 73.4 150 66.1 139.6 142.7

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

Florida State compiled an 8-10-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The 76.6 points per game the Seminoles average are 10.5 more points than the Hokies give up (66.1).

When Florida State puts up more than 66.1 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 5-7-0 8-4-0 Virginia Tech 6-7-0 5-8-0

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Virginia Tech 5-11 Home Record 13-4 4-7 Away Record 2-9 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

