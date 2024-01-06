The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), winners of four straight. The Wildcats are underdogs by just 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The point total in the matchup is set at 169.5.

Florida vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -1.5 169.5

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 169.5 points twice this season (in 13 games).

Florida has an average total of 160 in its contests this year, 9.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Gators have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 46.2% of the time, 20.5% less often than Kentucky (8-4-0) this year.

Florida vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 169.5 % of Games Over 169.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 2 15.4% 86.3 177.4 73.7 147.1 151.6 Kentucky 5 41.7% 91.1 177.4 73.4 147.1 151.9

Additional Florida Insights & Trends

Florida covered 11 times in 19 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The Gators record 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats give up.

When Florida scores more than 73.4 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 6-6-0 6-4 10-3-0 Kentucky 8-4-0 2-0 9-3-0

Florida vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Kentucky 10-6 Home Record 14-4 4-7 Away Record 6-3 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.