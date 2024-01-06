Will Gustav Forsling Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 6?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Gustav Forsling a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsling stats and insights
- Forsling has scored in five of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.
- Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.
- Forsling averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Forsling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:42
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|24:42
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|19:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:32
|Away
|L 4-0
Panthers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
