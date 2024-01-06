Hillsborough County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Hillsborough County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wesley Chapel High School at King High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alonso High School at East Lake High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Plant City HS
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Plant City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Land O' Lakes High School at Plant City HS
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumner High School at Berkeley Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leto High School at Wiregrass Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
