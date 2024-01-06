In the semifinals of the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024 on Saturday, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (ranked No. 8) faces Roman Safiullin (No. 39).

Rune has -210 odds to secure a win against Safiullin (+160).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Roman Safiullin Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024

The ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre

Queensland Tennis Centre Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Live Stream: Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Roman Safiullin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 67.7% chance to win.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Roman Safiullin -210 Odds to Win Match +160 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 54.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Roman Safiullin Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 116-ranked James Duckworth 6-2, 7-6 on Friday, Rune advanced to the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Safiullin beat No. 44-ranked Matteo Arnaldi, winning 7-6, 6-2.

In his 66 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rune has played an average of 25.3 games (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Rune has played 23.9 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Safiullin has played 55 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.5 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.1% of those games.

Safiullin has averaged 24.1 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set in 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.1% of those games.

Rune and Safiullin have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.