The Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) look to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

This season, Jacksonville has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.3% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 179th.

The Dolphins average only 4.7 more points per game (75.1) than the Hatters allow (70.4).

Jacksonville has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

At home, Jacksonville averages 84.2 points per game. Away, it averages 66.4.

The Dolphins are allowing fewer points at home (55.5 per game) than away (86.3).

Jacksonville sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (27%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule