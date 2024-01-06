Will Jonah Gadjovich light the lamp when the Florida Panthers take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gadjovich stats and insights

Gadjovich is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Gadjovich has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gadjovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:41 Away W 4-1 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:37 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:12 Home W 5-4 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:41 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 6:42 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 4:55 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:17 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:09 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 3:27 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:20 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.