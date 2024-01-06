Will Kevin Stenlund Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 6?
Can we anticipate Kevin Stenlund finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers play the Colorado Avalanche at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Stenlund stats and insights
- Stenlund has scored in six of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Stenlund has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Stenlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:47
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 4-0
Panthers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
