There is high school basketball competition in Miami-Dade County, Florida today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Dade High School at Gulf Coast High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on January 6

12:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Mater Lakes Academy

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 6

5:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Worth High School at Christopher Columbus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6

7:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Senior High School at Lely High School