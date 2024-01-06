Saturday's ACC slate includes the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) facing the Miami Hurricanes (9-2, 1-0 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Miami (FL) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

  • Norchad Omier: 16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Wooga Poplar: 17.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Matthew Cleveland: 14.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Bensley Joseph: 8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Nijel Pack: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Andrew Carr: 15.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Kevin Miller: 17.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Sallis: 18.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Parker Friedrichsen: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Miami (FL) AVG Miami (FL) Rank
58th 80.9 Points Scored 83.7 32nd
119th 68.4 Points Allowed 71.1 190th
281st 34.1 Rebounds 37.1 163rd
325th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 7.7 288th
108th 8.3 3pt Made 9.3 50th
256th 12.4 Assists 15.7 76th
51st 10.0 Turnovers 13.0 279th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.