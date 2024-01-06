The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) bring an eight-game win streak into a home matchup with the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC), winners of four straight. The Hurricanes are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which starts at 2:15 PM ET (on The CW) on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 160.5.

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wake Forest -4.5 160.5

Hurricanes Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 160.5 points.

The average over/under for Miami (FL)'s matchups this season is 156.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Miami (FL) is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Wake Forest's .636 ATS win percentage (7-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than Miami (FL)'s .500 mark (5-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Over/Under Stats

Games Over 160.5 % of Games Over 160.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 3 27.3% 81.5 167 68.7 139.4 146.7 Miami (FL) 4 40% 85.5 167 70.7 139.4 154.6

Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

The Demon Deacons beat the spread 11 times in 21 ACC games last year.

The Hurricanes' 85.5 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 68.7 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.

Miami (FL) has put together a 5-3 ATS record and a 10-1 overall record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 7-4-0 5-1 7-4-0 Miami (FL) 5-5-0 0-1 6-4-0

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest Miami (FL) 13-3 Home Record 16-1 4-8 Away Record 7-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

