The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) bring an eight-game win streak into a home contest with the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC), who have won four straight. It begins at 2:15 PM ET (on The CW) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: The CW

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline FanDuel Wake Forest (-4.5) 159.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this year.

The Hurricanes have been an underdog by 4 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Wake Forest is 8-5-0 ATS this season.

Demon Deacons games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Sportsbooks have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds down from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +5000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 29th-biggest change.

Miami (FL) has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.