Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) bring an eight-game win streak into a home contest with the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC), who have won four straight. It begins at 2:15 PM ET (on The CW) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: The CW
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Wake Forest (-4.5)
|159.5
|-192
|+158
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this year.
- The Hurricanes have been an underdog by 4 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Wake Forest is 8-5-0 ATS this season.
- Demon Deacons games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Sportsbooks have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds down from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +5000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 29th-biggest change.
- Miami (FL) has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.