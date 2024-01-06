In the upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Niko Mikkola to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikkola stats and insights

In two of 38 games this season, Mikkola has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Mikkola has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 118 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Mikkola recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:35 Away W 4-1 1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:33 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:23 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:12 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:24 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:07 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 4-0

Panthers vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

