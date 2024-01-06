Saturday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) and the North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 76-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored FGCU squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida Venue: Alico Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Florida vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 76, North Florida 69

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: FGCU (-7.3)

FGCU (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

FGCU has gone 5-8-0 against the spread, while North Florida's ATS record this season is 7-6-0. The Eagles have hit the over in five games, while Ospreys games have gone over six times. FGCU has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the last 10 games. North Florida has gone 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other ASUN Predictions

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys have a +23 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game, 144th in college basketball, and are allowing 75.2 per outing to rank 278th in college basketball.

North Florida loses the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. It collects 36.4 rebounds per game, 186th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.5.

North Florida makes 12.4 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball), 6.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.6% from deep (131st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.6%.

North Florida and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Ospreys commit 11.3 per game (138th in college basketball) and force 11.7 (210th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.