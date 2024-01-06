The North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) will attempt to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

North Florida vs. FGCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Florida Stats Insights

  • The Ospreys' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (43.9%).
  • North Florida has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Ospreys are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 128th.
  • The Ospreys score an average of 76.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 71.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.8 points, North Florida is 5-5.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • North Florida scores 82.9 points per game at home, and 70.4 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Ospreys are allowing 18.2 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (84.3).
  • At home, North Florida makes 12.8 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages on the road (12). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (34%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Georgia L 78-60 Stegeman Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 95-55 Watsco Center
1/4/2024 @ Stetson L 75-74 Edmunds Center
1/6/2024 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
1/12/2024 Jacksonville - UNF Arena
1/18/2024 Kennesaw State - UNF Arena

