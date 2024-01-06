The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-4) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (6-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNF Arena.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 74 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 67.4 the Ospreys allow.

When it scores more than 67.4 points, FGCU is 8-0.

North Florida's record is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 74 points.

The Ospreys score 11.3 more points per game (68.6) than the Eagles give up (57.3).

North Florida has a 4-5 record when putting up more than 57.3 points.

When FGCU gives up fewer than 68.6 points, it is 11-2.

The Ospreys shoot 42.3% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Eagles allow defensively.

The Eagles make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% less than the Ospreys' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Florida Leaders

Kaila Rougier: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (23-for-80)

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (23-for-80) Jayla Adams: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (20-for-59)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (20-for-59) Emma Broermann: 8.7 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.7 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Lyric Swann: 11.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95)

11.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95) Selma Eklund: 7.3 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

