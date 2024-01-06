Osceola County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Osceola County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Christian Academy at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater High School at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osceola High School - Kissimmee at Seminole High School - Sanford
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.