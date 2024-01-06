The Florida Panthers (24-12-2) are dealing with three players on the injury report, including Aleksander Barkov Jr., ahead of a Saturday, January 6 matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3) at Ball Arena. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Aleksander Barkov Jr. C Questionable Upper Body
Evan Rodrigues C Questionable Lower Body
Nick Cousins C Out Concussion Protocol

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Neck
Bowen Byram D Out Lower Body
Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles
Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin

Panthers vs. Avalanche Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Arena: Ball Arena

Panthers Season Insights

  • The Panthers' 115 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.
  • Florida concedes only 2.5 goals per game (94 total), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Their +21 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche are the top-scoring unit in the league with 143 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.3 assists per outing).
  • Their +25 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Panthers vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-135) Panthers (+115) 6

