Aleksander Barkov Jr. Injury Status - Panthers vs. Avalanche Injury Report January 6
The Florida Panthers (24-12-2) are dealing with three players on the injury report, including Aleksander Barkov Jr., ahead of a Saturday, January 6 matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3) at Ball Arena. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Evan Rodrigues
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Nick Cousins
|C
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Neck
|Bowen Byram
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
Panthers vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers' 115 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.
- Florida concedes only 2.5 goals per game (94 total), the third-fewest in the league.
- Their +21 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche are the top-scoring unit in the league with 143 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.3 assists per outing).
- Their +25 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
Panthers vs. Avalanche Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-135)
|Panthers (+115)
|6
