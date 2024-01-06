The Florida Panthers (24-12-2) are dealing with three players on the injury report, including Aleksander Barkov Jr., ahead of a Saturday, January 6 matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3) at Ball Arena. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aleksander Barkov Jr. C Questionable Upper Body Evan Rodrigues C Questionable Lower Body Nick Cousins C Out Concussion Protocol

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Neck Bowen Byram D Out Lower Body Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin

Panthers vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 115 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.

Florida concedes only 2.5 goals per game (94 total), the third-fewest in the league.

Their +21 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche are the top-scoring unit in the league with 143 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.3 assists per outing).

Their +25 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Panthers vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-135) Panthers (+115) 6

