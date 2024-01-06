The Florida Panthers travel to face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, January 6, with the Avalanche unbeaten in seven consecutive home games.

The Avalanche-Panthers matchup can be seen on ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Panthers vs Avalanche Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers concede only 2.5 goals per game (94 in total), the third-fewest in the league.

With 115 goals (3.0 per game), the Panthers have the league's 20th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 38 25 22 47 11 17 45.3% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 35 11 28 39 19 29 54% Carter Verhaeghe 38 20 16 36 19 16 40.9% Matthew Tkachuk 38 7 23 30 27 19 42.9% Evan Rodrigues 38 7 17 24 12 13 53.1%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 15th in goals against, allowing 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

The Avalanche's 143 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.3 assists per contest) lead the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that span.

Avalanche Key Players