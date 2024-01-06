How to Watch the Panthers vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers travel to face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, January 6, with the Avalanche unbeaten in seven consecutive home games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Avalanche-Panthers matchup can be seen on ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL, so tune in to catch the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs Avalanche Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Panthers Prediction
|Avalanche vs Panthers Player Props
|Avalanche vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers concede only 2.5 goals per game (94 in total), the third-fewest in the league.
- With 115 goals (3.0 per game), the Panthers have the league's 20th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|38
|25
|22
|47
|11
|17
|45.3%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|35
|11
|28
|39
|19
|29
|54%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|38
|20
|16
|36
|19
|16
|40.9%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|38
|7
|23
|30
|27
|19
|42.9%
|Evan Rodrigues
|38
|7
|17
|24
|12
|13
|53.1%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 15th in goals against, allowing 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
- The Avalanche's 143 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.3 assists per contest) lead the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|39
|22
|42
|64
|46
|20
|48.9%
|Mikko Rantanen
|39
|20
|28
|48
|21
|21
|52.5%
|Cale Makar
|34
|8
|37
|45
|20
|32
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|37
|19
|19
|38
|17
|17
|50%
|Devon Toews
|39
|6
|18
|24
|24
|25
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.