The Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3) are favorites when they welcome in the Florida Panthers (24-12-2) on Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL. The Avalanche are -135 on the moneyline to win, while the Panthers have +115 moneyline odds.

Panthers vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Panthers vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

In 24 of 39 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 23 of their 35 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (65.7%).

The Panthers have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Colorado is 21-11 (winning 65.6% of the time).

Florida has five games this season playing as an underdog by +115 or longer, and is 3-2 in those contests.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Sam Bennett 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (-125) Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-227) 2.5 (-175) Sam Reinhart 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-125)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 4-5 6-4-0 6.4 3.9 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.9 3 15 40.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 1-9-0 6.5 3 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3 2 11 28.9% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 9

