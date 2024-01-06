Panthers vs. Avalanche January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cale Makar and Carter Verhaeghe are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche face the Florida Panthers at Ball Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Panthers vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,ALT,BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers Players to Watch
- Sam Reinhart has scored 25 goals (0.7 per game) and collected 22 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.6 shots per game and shooting 25.8%. This places him among the leaders for Florida with 47 total points (1.2 per game).
- Aleksander Barkov Jr.'s 39 points this season, including 11 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Florida.
- This season, Verhaeghe has scored 20 goals and contributed 16 assists for Florida, giving him a point total of 36.
- In the crease, Anthony Stolarz's record stands at 5-3-1 on the season, giving up 19 goals (2.0 goals against average) and amassing 211 saves with a .917% save percentage (12th in the league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Nathan MacKinnon is one of Colorado's top contributors with 64 points. He has scored 22 goals and picked up 42 assists this season.
- Through 39 games, Mikko Rantanen has scored 20 goals and picked up 28 assists.
- Makar has posted eight goals and 37 assists for Colorado.
- Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-3-1. He has conceded 22 goals (2.8 goals against average) and made 213 saves with a .906% save percentage (28th in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.03
|21st
|13th
|3.03
|Goals Allowed
|2.47
|3rd
|10th
|32.1
|Shots
|34.2
|1st
|5th
|28.7
|Shots Allowed
|26.9
|3rd
|7th
|24.66%
|Power Play %
|21.43%
|15th
|9th
|82.84%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.17%
|6th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.