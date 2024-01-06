Cale Makar and Carter Verhaeghe are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche face the Florida Panthers at Ball Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Avalanche Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart has scored 25 goals (0.7 per game) and collected 22 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.6 shots per game and shooting 25.8%. This places him among the leaders for Florida with 47 total points (1.2 per game).

Aleksander Barkov Jr.'s 39 points this season, including 11 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Florida.

This season, Verhaeghe has scored 20 goals and contributed 16 assists for Florida, giving him a point total of 36.

In the crease, Anthony Stolarz's record stands at 5-3-1 on the season, giving up 19 goals (2.0 goals against average) and amassing 211 saves with a .917% save percentage (12th in the league).

Avalanche Players to Watch

Nathan MacKinnon is one of Colorado's top contributors with 64 points. He has scored 22 goals and picked up 42 assists this season.

Through 39 games, Mikko Rantanen has scored 20 goals and picked up 28 assists.

Makar has posted eight goals and 37 assists for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-3-1. He has conceded 22 goals (2.8 goals against average) and made 213 saves with a .906% save percentage (28th in league).

Panthers vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.03 21st 13th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.47 3rd 10th 32.1 Shots 34.2 1st 5th 28.7 Shots Allowed 26.9 3rd 7th 24.66% Power Play % 21.43% 15th 9th 82.84% Penalty Kill % 84.17% 6th

