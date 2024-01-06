Panthers vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3) host the Florida Panthers (24-12-2) at Ball Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL. The Avalanche have won seven straight at home.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Panthers vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-135)
|Panthers (+115)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won four of the nine games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Florida has entered five games this season as an underdog by +115 or more and is 3-2 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.
- Florida has played 17 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Panthers vs Avalanche Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Panthers Prediction
|Avalanche vs Panthers Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|143 (1st)
|Goals
|115 (20th)
|118 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|94 (3rd)
|36 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (13th)
|23 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (6th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Florida went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 7-3-0 straight up.
- The Panthers and their opponents hit the over on one occasion over Florida's most recent 10 contests.
- The Panthers have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 greater than this game's total of 6.
- Over their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 8 goals, 0.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Panthers' 115 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.
- The Panthers have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 94 goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank third.
- Their +21 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.