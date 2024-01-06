The Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3) host the Florida Panthers (24-12-2) at Ball Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL. The Avalanche have won seven straight at home.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-135) Panthers (+115) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won four of the nine games they have played while the underdog this season.

Florida has entered five games this season as an underdog by +115 or more and is 3-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.

Florida has played 17 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Panthers vs Avalanche Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 143 (1st) Goals 115 (20th) 118 (15th) Goals Allowed 94 (3rd) 36 (3rd) Power Play Goals 27 (13th) 23 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (6th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Panthers Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Florida went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 7-3-0 straight up.

The Panthers and their opponents hit the over on one occasion over Florida's most recent 10 contests.

The Panthers have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 greater than this game's total of 6.

Over their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 8 goals, 0.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Panthers' 115 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.

The Panthers have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 94 goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank third.

Their +21 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.