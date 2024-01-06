Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Reinhart and others in the Colorado Avalanche-Florida Panthers matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Reinhart's 47 points are important for Florida. He has put up 25 goals and 22 assists in 38 games.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jan. 4 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Jan. 2 1 0 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 29 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Dec. 27 2 0 2 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Carter Verhaeghe has 36 points so far, including 20 goals and 16 assists.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jan. 4 1 1 2 4 at Coyotes Jan. 2 1 1 2 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 30 1 1 2 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 29 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Dec. 27 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

MacKinnon has been vital to Colorado this season, with 64 points in 39 games.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Jan. 4 2 1 3 7 vs. Islanders Jan. 2 1 2 3 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Jan. 4 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Jan. 2 0 2 2 4 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 1 0 1 7 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.