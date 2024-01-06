Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Avalanche on January 6, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Reinhart and others in the Colorado Avalanche-Florida Panthers matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Panthers vs. Avalanche Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Reinhart's 47 points are important for Florida. He has put up 25 goals and 22 assists in 38 games.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jan. 4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 29
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Carter Verhaeghe has 36 points so far, including 20 goals and 16 assists.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jan. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Coyotes
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 30
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
MacKinnon has been vital to Colorado this season, with 64 points in 39 games.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Jan. 4
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|1
|2
|3
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|4
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|2
