Will Ryan Lomberg Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 6?
Should you bet on Ryan Lomberg to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Lomberg stats and insights
- Lomberg has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- Lomberg has zero points on the power play.
- Lomberg's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 118 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Lomberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:43
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:20
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:57
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:52
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 4-0
Panthers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
