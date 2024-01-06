Saint Johns County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Saint Johns County, Florida today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Johns Country Day HS at St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.