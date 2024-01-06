On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Sam Bennett going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett stats and insights

  • In seven of 26 games this season, Bennett has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.
  • Bennett's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 118 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Bennett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:43 Away W 4-1
1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 4-1
12/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:37 Home W 4-1
12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:00 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:28 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 15:37 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 4-0

Panthers vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

