Will Sam Reinhart Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 6?
When the Florida Panthers face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Sam Reinhart light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
Reinhart stats and insights
- In 19 of 38 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- On the power play, Reinhart has accumulated 12 goals and four assists.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 25.8% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 118 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Reinhart recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|21:23
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|19:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|22:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|19:03
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|22:29
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 4-0
Panthers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
