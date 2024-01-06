The Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stetson Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hatters have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.
  • Stetson has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Hatters are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins rank 63rd.
  • The Hatters average 78.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 74.2 the Dolphins allow.
  • When Stetson puts up more than 74.2 points, it is 8-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Stetson is averaging 28.6 more points per game (96) than it is in road games (67.4).
  • Defensively the Hatters have played better at home this year, allowing 59 points per game, compared to 79.1 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Stetson is averaging 2.9 more threes per game (11.8) than on the road (8.9). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (39.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Cincinnati L 83-75 Fifth Third Arena
12/29/2023 Charlotte W 79-75 Edmunds Center
1/4/2024 North Florida W 75-74 Edmunds Center
1/6/2024 Jacksonville - Edmunds Center
1/10/2024 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center
1/12/2024 @ Queens - Curry Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.