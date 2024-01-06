How to Watch Stetson vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stetson Stats Insights
- This season, the Hatters have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.
- Stetson has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Hatters are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins rank 63rd.
- The Hatters average 78.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 74.2 the Dolphins allow.
- When Stetson puts up more than 74.2 points, it is 8-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Stetson Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Stetson is averaging 28.6 more points per game (96) than it is in road games (67.4).
- Defensively the Hatters have played better at home this year, allowing 59 points per game, compared to 79.1 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Stetson is averaging 2.9 more threes per game (11.8) than on the road (8.9). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (39.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 83-75
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/29/2023
|Charlotte
|W 79-75
|Edmunds Center
|1/4/2024
|North Florida
|W 75-74
|Edmunds Center
|1/6/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|1/12/2024
|@ Queens
|-
|Curry Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.