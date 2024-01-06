The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) will hope to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Edmunds Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Stetson vs. Jacksonville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stetson Moneyline Jacksonville Moneyline FanDuel Stetson (-6.5) 147.5 -290 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends

Stetson has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Hatters games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Jacksonville is 5-9-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 11 out of the Dolphins' 14 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

