Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) facing the Stetson Hatters (4-9) at 2:00 PM ET.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Stetson Players to Watch

Jamiya Turner: 10.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaelyn Talley: 6.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Peete: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Khamya McNeal: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Skylar Treadwell: 2.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Edyn Battle: 19.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

19.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Saniyah Craig: 12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK Jalisa Dunlap: 8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Sana'a Garrett: 4.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

4.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

