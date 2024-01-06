Saturday's contest between the UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) at Bramlage Coliseum should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with UCF securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UCF vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 73, Kansas State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. Kansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-0.4)

UCF (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Kansas State is 6-6-0 against the spread this season compared to UCF's 6-5-0 ATS record. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in five games, while Knights games have gone over six times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights are outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game, with a +173 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.6 points per game (88th in college basketball) and allow 64.2 per contest (38th in college basketball).

The 40.9 rebounds per game UCF accumulates rank 35th in the nation, 7.1 more than the 33.8 its opponents collect.

UCF makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc (208th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game at 31.0%.

UCF has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.5 per game, committing 12.3 (232nd in college basketball) while forcing 16.8 (ninth in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.