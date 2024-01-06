The UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF Stats Insights

  • The Knights are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3% higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • UCF is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.
  • The Knights put up an average of 78.6 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 69.4 the Wildcats give up.
  • When it scores more than 69.4 points, UCF is 8-2.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCF averaged 77.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 away.
  • The Knights allowed 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 away.
  • UCF made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (30.4%).

UCF Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Maine W 74-51 Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 Florida A&M W 69-56 Addition Financial Arena
12/29/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 98-54 Addition Financial Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/10/2024 Kansas - Addition Financial Arena
1/13/2024 BYU - Addition Financial Arena

